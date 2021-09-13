U.S. Open Upsets: Djokovic Denied 21st Title, Emma Raducanu Dominates Women's Singles

At the U.S. Open this week, two major upsets made tennis history.

Novak Djokovic was denied his 21st Grand Slam title, which would have put him ahead of fellow legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and 18-year-old Emma Raducanu dominated the women’s singles final.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with The Washington Post’s Ava Wallace about the final matches this weekend.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.