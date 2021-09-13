It's 'Absolutely Doable' To Create Vaccine, Testing Regulations That Work, Former OSHA Head Says

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with epidemiologist and former head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) David Michaels about the challenge of implementing new rules requiring workers in companies with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated or get tested regularly for COVID-19.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.