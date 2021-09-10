How Young Is Too Young To Be An Influencer?
To many, it feels like we’re living in the age of influencers. But when it comes to influencing — age is anything but a number.
Some teen stars are facing criticism from those who say they’re too young to be on social media. And a new class of elderly influencers, dubbed “grandfluencers” have won the love of millions of loyal followers.
Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Femi Oke, Host of “The Stream on Al Jazeera.”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.