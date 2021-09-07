© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Biden Tours Ida-Stricken New Jersey, New York Amid Political Crisis

Published September 7, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT

President Biden is traveling to New Jersey and New York Tuesday to assess the damage caused by tropical storm Ida.

The trip comes amid mounting political challenges, including a drop in approval ratings after the U.S. pulled troops out of Afghanistan.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley talks with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now