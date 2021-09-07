Access To Menstrual Products Poses A Challenge For Teens

While many may think of period poverty as an issue primarily affecting those in developing countries, one in five teens within the U.S. reportedly struggle to afford menstrual products.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Dr. Shelby Davies at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Policy Lab who tells us more about the issue within the United States.

