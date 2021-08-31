Countries Scramble As Global Microchip Shortage Expected To Continue
The global microchip shortage continues to snarl supply chains for just about everyone who deals in electronic gadgets. This month, Toyota said it would slash production by 40% because of semiconductor scarcity.
The problem is expected to continue, and that has countries, including the U.S. scrambling to increase domestic production.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Asa Fitch, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal.
