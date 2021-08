ABC News political director Rick Klein and C-SPAN host Jesse Holland join Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Celeste Headlee to discuss the political fallout from the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the death of 12 U.S. Marines in an explosion at the Kabul airport on Thursday.

