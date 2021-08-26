New Report Reveals More Black Americans Are Getting Vaccinated Than White, Latino Communities

A recent poll from NBC has revealed that more Black communities are taking the vaccine as opposed to white and Latino people. This comes as the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, a first.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Debra Furr-Holden, epidemiologist and associate dean for public health integration at Michigan State University.

