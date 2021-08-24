ICU Nurses In Oregon Say They See No End In Sight For COVID-19

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. has jumped nearly 40% in the past two weeks.

Oregon is one of the states serving as a stark example of just how quickly the Delta variant can spread among the unvaccinated and the strain it is putting on hospitals. Last week, a man died there when an intensive care unit bed was not available for him.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Amelia Templeton, a reporter with Oregon Public Broadcasting.

