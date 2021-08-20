Need A Break From Planet Earth? Look Up! Planets, The Milky Way And A Blue Moon Dot August Skies

In need of a break from the worries and woes of planet Earth? Consider looking up!

The August night skies are filled with bright stars, planets and even a blue moon — all visible even without a telescope.

Sky & Telescope senior editor Kelly Beatty describes some of the celestial sights to Here & Now Scott Tong.

