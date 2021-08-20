© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Need A Break From Planet Earth? Look Up! Planets, The Milky Way And A Blue Moon Dot August Skies

Published August 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT
Friends look at the Milky Way galaxy rising in the night sky in Kuwait's al-Salmi desert, 120Km north of the capital, on Aug. 9, 2021. (Yasser al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images)
Friends look at the Milky Way galaxy rising in the night sky in Kuwait's al-Salmi desert, 120Km north of the capital, on Aug. 9, 2021. (Yasser al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images)

In need of a break from the worries and woes of planet Earth? Consider looking up!

The August night skies are filled with bright stars, planets and even a blue moon — all visible even without a telescope.

Sky & Telescope senior editor Kelly Beatty describes some of the celestial sights to Here & Now Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now