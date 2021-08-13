U.S. Sending 3,000 Troops To Afghanistan To Evacuate Embassy In Kabul

The Pentagon is sending 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate staff from the U.S. embassy in Kabul.

The State Department says it’s reducing the civilian footprint there as the Taliban continues to take control of parts of the country.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

