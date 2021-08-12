Schools, Politicians Nationwide Spar Over School Mask And Vaccine Mandates

On Wednesday, California became the first state to require public school teachers to be vaccinated or get regularly tested for the coronavirus. School districts in Texas and Florida are among those bucking state laws to enact mask mandates.

Education Week reporter Evie Blad joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the flashpoints between school districts and politicians.

