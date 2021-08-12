Biden Pressures OPEC To Produce More Oil Even As His Administration Tries To Limit Fossil Fuels

President Biden wants more oil from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The president blames OPEC for driving consumer gas prices up by restricting supply. The demand comes even as the Biden administration seeks to reduce the U.S.’s reliance on fossil fuels to address climate change.

For more, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong is joined by MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

