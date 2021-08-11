© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTPR 89.9 FM is currently off-air while work is being done on its broadcast tower.

Former Treasury Secretary On Consumer Prices, Inflation, U.S. Role In Global Pandemic Efforts

Published August 11, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers at FOX Studios in January 2015 in New York. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers at FOX Studios in January 2015 in New York. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Larry Summers, who was Treasury Secretary under former President Bill Clinton, director of the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama. He’s now president emeritus of Harvard University.

Summers discusses the risks of inflation and how government spending on infrastructure will strengthen the economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now