In Austin, Texas, COVID-19 cases are rising, bringing many hospitals in the area to the brink of capacity. This comes as Gov. Greg Abbott remains resistant to lifting his ban on mask mandates.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from KUT’s Matthew Largey about the ongoing situation in Texas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.