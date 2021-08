This year’s Olympics in Tokyo will be one to remember.

As it enters its final week, host Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR national correspondent Leila Fadel about what to look for before the closing ceremony, how athletes adapted to having no spectators, and the major highlights and upsets everyone is talking about.

