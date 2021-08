As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to course through the country, some people are getting another shot after being fully vaccinated. But should they?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with STAT writer Rachel Cohrs about policing people seeking a third unauthorized COVID-19 vaccine.

