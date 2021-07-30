© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vatican In Midst Of 1st Major Corruption Trial In Modern History

Published July 30, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT

The Vatican is in the midst of a trial that’s a first in modern history: 10 defendants are facing charges of embezzlement, fraud, abuse of power and a host of other accusations.

Among them is Cardinal Angelo Becciu, once a prominent figure within the pope’s circle.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with NPR’s Sylvia Poggioli about the trial.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now