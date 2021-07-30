© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Maryland Hair Salons, Barbershops Lead Vaccination Efforts Among Black Community

Published July 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT
A COVID-19 vaccination record card. (David J. Phillip/AP)
Vaccine hesitancy has had a tremendous impact on Black communities.

In an effort to get more Black people to get vaccinated, Stephen Thomas — who heads the Maryland Center for Health Equity at the University of Maryland School of Public Health — teamed up with barbershops and salons in the area.

Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee speaks with Thomas about his efforts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

