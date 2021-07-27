U.S. To End Combat Mission In Iraq By End Of Year, But Most Troops Will Stay

The Biden administration says that the U.S. will no longer be engaged in a combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year after talks with the Iraqi prime minister.

But U.S. officials are saying that the number of troops in the country will mostly remain the same, just reassigned to non-combat roles.

Host Robin Young speaks with Michele Kelemen, NPR diplomatic correspondent, about the announcement.

