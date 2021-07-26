Researchers Search For Cause Of What's Killing Songbirds In Eastern U.S.

Songbirds sick or dead from a mysterious illness have been reported in the eastern United States — as far west as Indiana.

Wildlife officials are asking people to take down bird feeders and remove birdbaths to potentially stop the spread of the mysterious illness.

Andy Kubis of The Allegheny Front reports.

The Allegheny Front’s Boomba Nishikawa contributed to this story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.