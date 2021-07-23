Stacey Abrams Opens Up In 'Art Of Power' Podcast

Stacey Abrams likes to fix problems.

It’s why the high-profile democracy activist founded Fair Fight to combat voter suppression in Georgia after she lost the governor’s race in 2018.

Her organization’s work ultimately played a major role in flipping that state to Democrats in the 2020 election.

Now, Republicans across the country are proposing legislation that would make it even harder for people to vote — but Abrams isn’t backing down.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Aarti Shahani, host of the WBEZ podcast “Art of Power,” about her wide-ranging interview with Abrams.

