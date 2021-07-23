© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Some At Fox News And In GOP Change Tune, Start Encouraging Vaccination

Published July 23, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity urged viewers to take “COVID seriously” on Monday, the same day Fox premiered a new PSA encouraging viewers to get vaccinated. The network still features hosts skeptical of the vaccine, and Hannity himself appeared to walk back his remarks.

The change at Fox comes as some GOP lawmakers have also started to encourage vaccination.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik joins us for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

