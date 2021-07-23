DOJ Launches Strike Forces In 5 Urban Areas To Bring Down Gun Violence
The Department of Justice is launching gun trafficking strike forces to address gun violence and stem the flow of illegal firearms in five regions around the country: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Sacramento region and Washington, D.C.
This is the latest in a series of initiatives by the Biden administration and the Justice Department to try to reduce violent crime, which has been on the rise around the country.
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas.
