A New Grant Seeks To Help Athlete Mothers Competing In The Olympics

Published July 22, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT
Allyson Felix celebrates with her daughter Camryn after day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
The Power of She Fund’s Child Care Grant comes from the Women’s Sports Foundation and track and field athlete Allyson Felix as a way to cover child care costs for athlete mothers.

Nine athletes have already received the grant, six of them on their way to the Tokyo Olympics.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Aleia Taylor, chief marketing officer from the Women’s Sports Foundation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

