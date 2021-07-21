Politics Roundtable: Infrastructure Debate Grinds On As Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections Hit D.C.

President Biden heads to Cincinnati on Wednesday to drum up more support for the bipartisan infrastructure deal he brokered with Congress.

But as the president hits the road, Republican senators in Washington are gearing up to vote against starting debate on this first phase of infrastructure spending.

Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee speaks with political strategists Bill Press, a Democrat, and Alice Stewart, a Republican.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.