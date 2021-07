COVID-19 cases are going up across the country, with southern states being hit the hardest.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Leana Wen, a physician and former Baltimore health commissioner, about why some are calling this latest surge a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

