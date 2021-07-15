We Sample The Debate Over Macaroni And Cheese-Flavored Ice Cream

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Comfort food is supposed to provide comfort. Not so for comedian Josh Pray.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOSH PRAY: We are living in the last days. I know the Bible said a lot of things were going to happen, but the Bible forgot to mention they were going to turn macaroni and cheese into ice cream.

PFEIFFER: Yes, mac-and-cheese-flavored ice cream. Pray took to YouTube to give the world his take on the controversial concoction.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRAY: Is this a terrible idea? Absolutely. Should this have been made? Gosh, no. This come from the mind of a first grader.

(LAUGHTER)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The limited-edition flavor has sparked a war - maybe that's a slight overstatement, but a conflict between those willing to give it a shot and those who think it's a terrible idea. But even facing strong opposition, the frozen dessert, complete with that otherworldly yellow hue, was released this week by Brooklyn ice cream maker Van Leeuwen and Kraft Foods in honor of National Mac and Cheese Day. Who knew? It's already sold out everywhere.

PFEIFFER: A writer at eater.com, Amy McCarthy, jumped at the idea of tasting the ultimate comfort food-inspired flavor.

AMY MCCARTHY: I kind of offered to try it as a lab rat. And I was excited to try it, and I don't really know why. I don't know if that's because it was so weird or if I just thought it was going to be really good. I don't know that I thought it was going to be as good as it was.

PFEIFFER: She says, honestly, it's not bad.

MCCARTHY: It is definitely cheesy. It's a little funky, a little salty, a little sweet. But altogether, I would say it just kind of comes together and is very creamy and buttery, and it's a lot better than you think it's going to be.

INSKEEP: Which is exactly what has Josh Pray worried.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRAY: I am Bone Thugs-N-Harmony stuck at a crossroad. I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do.

INSKEEP: Somebody bring that man some chocolate ice cream.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THA CROSSROADS")

BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY: (Singing) And what you going to do when there ain't nowhere to run, when judgment comes for you?