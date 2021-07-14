Amid GOP Pressure, Tennessee Halts All Vaccine Outreach, Not Just For COVID-19, To Adolescents

With only 38% of Tennesseans fully vaccinated, the state’s Department of Health has halted all adolescent vaccine outreach — for all diseases — according to reports obtained by the daily newspaper, The Tennessean.

This news comes at a time when COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the state.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with WPLN’s Paige Pfleger about this rapidly unfolding situation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

