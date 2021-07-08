Clusters Of COVID-19 Cases Emerge In Unvaccinated Regions As Delta Variant Spreads

The world has reached a grim international milestone: 4 million people worldwide have died of COVID-19.

The United Nations director-general said this week that some countries “relaxing as though the pandemic is already over” as he described a wave of death in parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America.

In the U.S. though, many are experiencing a different reality. With nearly half of Americans fully vaccinated, most restrictions have been lifted and many have returned to what feels like pre-pandemic life.

But experts say that’s premature — as some areas of the country battle outbreaks and struggle to get people vaccinated as the more contagious Delta variant of the virus spreads.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talk to Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.