Tropical Storm Elsa Nears Florida Coast; Update On Surfside Condo Search And Rescue Mission

The number of people unaccounted for after the collapse of the condo building in Surfside, Florida, has been revised as rescue teams continue to search for any survivors and more bodies. Host Peter O’Dowd gets an update from WLRN’s Danny Rivero.

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday, promising a storm surge, heavy rains and high winds. Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, has the latest.

