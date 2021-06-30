Death Toll Rises To 16 As Search And Rescue Efforts Continue In Surfside, Florida

Officials in Surfside, Florida, say the death toll from last week’s condo building collapse has risen to 16 people, and 147 people remain missing or unaccounted for.

Dino Zeljkovic of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is part of the state’s search and rescue task force 3 in Surfside and joins us with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.