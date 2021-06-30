Authorities Request Additional Help In The Desperate Search For Survivors Of Collapsed Condo

Authorities are calling on the federal government to send an additional search and rescue team to help look for survivors in the rubble of the collapsed condo tower in Surfside, Florida, as new questions surface about how the building ended up in such a state of disrepair.

