A Historical Look At Presidents' Use Of Military Force

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the airstrikes ordered by President Biden on Iran-backed militia groups on Sunday “appear to be a targeted and proportional response to a serious and specific threat.”

But she also said Congress will review the use of force under the War Power Act.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

