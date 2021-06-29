A Historical Look At Presidents' Use Of Military Force
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the airstrikes ordered by President Biden on Iran-backed militia groups on Sunday “appear to be a targeted and proportional response to a serious and specific threat.”
But she also said Congress will review the use of force under the War Power Act.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.