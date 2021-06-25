Sylvia Earle: My Wish? To Protect Our Oceans

Part 4 of TED Radio Hour episode An SOS From The Ocean

Legendary oceanographer Sylvia Earle has been exploring and working to protect our oceans for more than half a century. Her message has stayed the same: we're taking our oceans for granted.

About Sylvia Earle

Sylvia Earle is an oceanographer, explorer, and author. She is the president of Mission Blue, an organization that aims to establish marine protected areas around the world. She is also a National Geographic Explorer.

Earle has led more than 50 expeditions and clocked more than 7,000 hours underwater. She was captain of the first all-female team to live underwater in 1970--one of many extended underwater stays. In 1979, she walked untethered on the sea floor at a lower depth than any other woman before or since. In the 1980s, she started the companies Deep Ocean Engineering and Deep Ocean Technologies with engineer Graham Hawkes to design undersea vehicles that allow scientists to work at previously inaccessible depths. In the early 1990s, she served as Chief Scientist of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. In 2009, she became the recipient of the million dollar TED Prize to continue her work to protect oceans.

Earle received an associate degree from St. Petersburg Jr. College, has a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degree from Florida State University, and a Doctorate of Psychology from Duke University.

