Politico’s Alex Thompson and Fox News’ Chad Pergram join Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley and Peter O’Dowd to discuss the latest on an infrastructure spending deal, a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to the border.

