Rep. Rosa DeLauro: Congress Must 'Do More' To Build On Affordable Care Act

Published June 17, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT

The Supreme Court voted Thursday to uphold President Obama’s signature health reform law, the Affordable Care Act.

The 7-2 decision will allow millions of Americans to continue to have coverage.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut to reflect on the ruling and how the law can be improved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now