Rep. Rosa DeLauro: Congress Must 'Do More' To Build On Affordable Care Act

The Supreme Court voted Thursday to uphold President Obama’s signature health reform law, the Affordable Care Act.

The 7-2 decision will allow millions of Americans to continue to have coverage.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut to reflect on the ruling and how the law can be improved.

