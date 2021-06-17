In 2 High-Profile Cases, Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Obamacare And Religious Rights

The Supreme Court Thursday brushed off a third challenge to the Affordable Care Act, preserving broad provisions of the law enacted by Congress in 2010 under President Obama.

In another highly anticipated ruling, the court said Philadelphia violated the rights of a Catholic Church-affiliated foster agency when the city refused to place children for foster care with the organization unless it allowed same-sex couples to become foster parents.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Emily Bazelon, senior research scholar at Yale Law School and staff writer for The New York Times Magazine.

