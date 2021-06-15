A Historical Look At American Presidents And Russian Leaders

As President Biden gets ready for his one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, we look at the history of the relationship between American and Russian or Soviet leaders.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

Former Presidents’ Speeches On Russia:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.