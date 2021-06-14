© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Lummi Nation To Carry Totem Pole Cross Country To Highlight Protest Development On Sacred Lands

Published June 14, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT

A totem pole carved by members of the Lummi Nation is making a journey from Washington State to Washington, D.C., this summer.

The trip, which aims to highlight the environmental threats Indigenous peoples face in North America, is being called the Red Road to D.C. tour.

David Hyde from member station KUOW has the story.

