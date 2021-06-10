Tribal Leader Reacts To Keystone XL Pipeline Cancellation

The company behind the Keystone XL pipeline said on Wednesday that it’s terminating the project after more than a decade of fighting.

The controversial pipeline, which would have carried petroleum from the Canadian tar sands to Nebraska, had stoked a bitter fight between the project’s proponents and Indigenous and environmental activists.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Larry Wright Jr., chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, about his reaction.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.