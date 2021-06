Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe won the state’s Democratic nomination for governor, setting up a general election in the fall that is seen by many as a test for the Democratic Party nationwide.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Ben Paviour, state politics reporter for Virginia Public Media, about the primary.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.