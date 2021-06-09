© 2020 Texas Public Radio
CDC Issues New Travel Guidelines As More People Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Published June 9, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT

As more people continue to get vaccinated in the U.S., The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its guidelines for international travel for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.

And, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are requiring new employees to get the shot.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about the new travel advice.

