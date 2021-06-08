© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Republicans, Democrats Find Common Ground In Bill To Address Competition From China

Published June 8, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT

Senators are getting ready to pass a bill they can actually agree on: addressing competition from China. The new bill would prop up American tech companies as they compete on the global market against tight competition from Chinese tech firms.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from NPR’s John Ruwitch.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now