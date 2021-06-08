© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Justice Department Seizes $2.3 Million In Cryptocurrency Ransom

Published June 8, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT

The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that it seized more than $2 million worth of ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline after the company was hacked last month.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Meg King, director of the Science and Technology Innovation Program at the Wilson Center, about what this means for future ransomware attacks.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

