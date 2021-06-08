A Granddaughter Sings To Remember Her Grandpa Who Died Of COVID-19

As many Americans reunite with family and friends now that vaccines are widely available, it can still be tough to shake the grief of the past year as the U.S. closes in on nearly 600,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Here & Now listener Jamie Mayer says she is glad people feel like they can move on with their lives. But she doesn’t want us to forget people like her dad, Michael Block of Munster, Indiana, who died of COVID-19 in April of 2020.

Host Peter O’Dowd hears from Mayer about how she and her young daughter are remembering him through his favorite song.

Click here for our COVID-19 Memorial: Enduring Loss.

