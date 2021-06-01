Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced Monday that she is withdrawing from the French Open.

The news comes after Osaka was fined $15,000 for refusing to speak to the media to protect her mental health.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Pam Shriver, International Tennis Hall of Fame member and ESPN commentator, about Osaka’s decision to drop out of the tournament.

