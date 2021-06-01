Political Tensions Heat Up In Texas Over Voting Bill

In Texas, a fight over voting rights continues.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to withhold pay from the state legislature after Democrats walked out during a vote on Sunday, breaking quorum, in protest over a new bill that would place restrictions on voting.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Ashley Lopez, a senior reporter at member station KUT, about the latest.

