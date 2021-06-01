Number Of Incidents On Flights Increase As Travel Bounces Back

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened some 7.1 million people at U.S. airports from Thursday through Sunday. As more Americans book travel plans, the number of incidents from unruly passengers on flights is going up.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about the spike in travel as more people get vaccinated.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

