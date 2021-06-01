Could Climate Change Force Vampire Bats North?

Vampire bats could soon make their way into the U.S. from Mexico due to climate change.

One particular species can transmit rabies, news that’s concerning federal agriculture officials because the bats like to feast on the blood of large farm animals.

Cattle-rich Florida is one of the places where the bats could be headed in the coming years. From member station WUSF in Tampa, Jessica Meszaros reports.

